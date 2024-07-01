Talbot Financial LLC Has $12.38 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.7% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,658 shares of company stock valued at $20,970,824 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS traded up $6.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $601.75. The stock had a trading volume of 612,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,962. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.31. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.51 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.