Talbot Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,238.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $1,821,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 151.1% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 76.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,973,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,763,631. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32, a PEG ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

