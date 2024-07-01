Talbot Financial LLC Sells 94 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Talbot Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.9% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit stock traded down $6.44 on Monday, hitting $650.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,852. The firm has a market cap of $181.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $618.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.28. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $444.19 and a one year high of $676.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.
In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
INTU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.91.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
