Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.93. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

