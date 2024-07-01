Tectum (TET) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $55.29 Million

Tectum (TET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Tectum has a total market cap of $55.29 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectum token can now be bought for approximately $7.52 or 0.00011966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tectum Profile

Tectum launched on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Buying and Selling Tectum

