Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.10

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1363691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 725,072 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

