Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Short Interest Update

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,070,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 31st total of 163,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,828,000 after buying an additional 1,844,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,362,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495,864 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,614,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Tellurian by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tellurian by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,134,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,336,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $579.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.46. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

