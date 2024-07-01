Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.48 and last traded at $210.83. 47,175,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 94,945,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. HSBC cut their price objective on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

