The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Lessened by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $12,031,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 184.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 221,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $2,408,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,897. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

