The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,661,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,066,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

