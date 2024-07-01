The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target to $101.00

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

IRM opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.79, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $90.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $547,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,326.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $547,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,326.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,053 shares of company stock worth $8,429,641. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

