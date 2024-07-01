The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Home Depot by 28.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 52,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 193.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.6% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $5,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.30. The stock had a trading volume of 974,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,883. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.80. The company has a market cap of $333.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

