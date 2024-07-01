The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,398,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,349,000 after purchasing an additional 183,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,580,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,216,000 after acquiring an additional 850,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,970,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,960,000 after acquiring an additional 474,758 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.1 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.86. 7,758,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,034,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.