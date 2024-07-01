Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0780 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $514.73 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00045780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,599,766,713 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

