Threshold (T) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.02 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $233.71 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009440 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,303.38 or 1.00001257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000965 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012322 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,815,259.93422 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02337676 USD and is up 4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $6,485,688.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

