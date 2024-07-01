Thunder Brawl Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,152.89 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $61,152.89 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02736486 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $61,578.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

