Timken (NYSE:TKR) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.91.

TKR opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. Timken has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timken by 1,905.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 51.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

