TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1,500.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,410.13.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,277.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,303.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1,186.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

