Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.69. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. Analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Featured Articles

