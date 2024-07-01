Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,486 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $25.91. 19,439,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,496,039. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 213.68, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

