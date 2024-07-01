Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $394.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $503.87.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $385.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.42 and a 200-day moving average of $462.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.