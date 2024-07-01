Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 119,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

