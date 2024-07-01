Uniswap Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and $132.82 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $9.31 or 0.00014694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.40685521 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1055 active market(s) with $119,465,488.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

