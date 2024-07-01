United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) PT Raised to $84.00 at B. Riley

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NYSE:PRKS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.80. 370,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,838. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.02. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.50.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $53,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,089.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,018 shares of company stock worth $1,756,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

