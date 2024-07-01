United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,139,832.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $1,139,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,160.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
United Therapeutics stock opened at $318.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.95. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $321.80.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current year.
UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.22.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
