Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Up 39.1% in June

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo Stock Performance

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Valeo has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Get Valeo alerts:

Valeo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.2143 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.