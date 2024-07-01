Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lowered by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,475 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.76. 3,899,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.47. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

