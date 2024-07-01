Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.15. 1,068,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,091. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

