Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,366 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.96. 154,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

