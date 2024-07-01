Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $149.02. 391,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,437. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average is $148.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

