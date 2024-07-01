Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOE traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,025. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.