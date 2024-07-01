Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
