Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.93. The stock had a trading volume of 122,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,396. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

