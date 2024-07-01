Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,525,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

