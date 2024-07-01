Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Golden Road Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 25.2% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after acquiring an additional 106,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $160.01. 1,411,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,191. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.