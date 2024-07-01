Ventum Financial Boosts Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$14.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Ventum Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$9.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 209.99. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.36. The stock has a market cap of C$282.96 million, a P/E ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 227.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0482034 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

