Ventum Financial Boosts Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$14.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Ventum Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.50.
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 227.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0482034 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
