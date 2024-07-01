Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRNA

Verona Pharma Stock Down 6.3 %

Verona Pharma stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.34.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 950.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.