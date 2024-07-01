Vertcoin Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $13,714.80 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,360.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.04 or 0.00621912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00119176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00037613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00270969 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00071527 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,716,622 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.