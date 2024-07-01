Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

