Vikram Gupta Sells 257 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $22,140.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,294.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Vikram Gupta sold 259 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $23,310.00.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Vikram Gupta sold 258 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $24,535.80.
SYNA stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,691,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Synaptics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
