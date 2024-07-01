Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NCV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 762,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,076. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.