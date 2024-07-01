Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 76,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,275,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 76,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,275,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,747.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 149,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $2,487,377.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,387.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock valued at $91,938,722. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

