Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

