Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Waters alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $290.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth $10,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Waters by 61.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Free Report

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.