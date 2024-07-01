Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity at Waters

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.70. 627,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,150. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.