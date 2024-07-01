Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Holdings Increased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Weatherford International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Weatherford International by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $1,842,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,986,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFRD. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.21. 427,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,646. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

