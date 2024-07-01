WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.04. 1,177,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,137. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.