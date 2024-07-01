WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYCFree Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.04. 1,177,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,137. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.