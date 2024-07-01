WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VanEck Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RTH stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.43. 3,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $162.97 and a 12 month high of $213.07. The company has a market cap of $208.52 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.56.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.