Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.09.

WDC stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,931 shares of company stock worth $2,053,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Western Digital by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

