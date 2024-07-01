Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.71

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 521201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 497,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

